Reuters with the report on the EV manufacturing unit of the embattled developer China Evergrande Group

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Thursday it may have to halt production of electric vehicles (EVs) if it could not obtain fresh funding, after delivering more than 900 units of its flagship Hengchi 5 model.

"In face of the inability to obtain additional liquidity, the Group is at risk of discontinuing production," it said

