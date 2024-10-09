PiQ on Twitter

China's Finance Ministry to hold fiscal policy briefing on October 12, detailing intensified adjustment

China's Finance Ministry will hold a press briefing on October 12th to provide insights into fiscal policy and economic development.

The briefing, scheduled for 10:00 local time, will introduce details on China's intensified fiscal policy adjustments aimed at boosting economic recovery.

Markets will be closely watching for any additional stimulus measures or fiscal reforms that could influence China's economic trajectory and global market sentiment.