China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi:

I feel Europe's rational perception of China is increasing, believing China's development is in line with logic of history, that Europe should not be afraid of it, let alone reject it

The European side is positive about strengthening China-EU exchanges at all levels, and is very enthusiastic about deepening practical cooperation

I would like to stress to the European side that 'de-risking' will not eliminate cooperation, 'reducing dependence' will not reduce mutual trust

The logic of history also shows brutal Communist Party dictatorships send their economies down the toilet. But, you do Mr. FM.