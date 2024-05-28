C hina's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China and the United States held consultations on May 24 on maritime affairs.

This is second round of consultations on this.

  • China and US agreed to maintain dialogue, refrain from intervening in maritime disputes between China and its neighbours,
  • Says US should refrain from ganging up to 'use the sea to control China'
  • Says US should immediately stop supporting and condoning 'Taiwan independence' forces
Taiwan China USA

China will never be happy with having a second, democratic, China on its doorstep.