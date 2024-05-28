C hina's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China and the United States held consultations on May 24 on maritime affairs.

This is second round of consultations on this.

China and US agreed to maintain dialogue, refrain from intervening in maritime disputes between China and its neighbours,

Says US should refrain from ganging up to 'use the sea to control China'

Says US should immediately stop supporting and condoning 'Taiwan independence' forces

China will never be happy with having a second, democratic, China on its doorstep.