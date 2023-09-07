The country's foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.16 trillion in August, down from $3.204 trillion in July - indicative of a $44.2 billion fall.

Needless to say, they're not really burning through reserves to defend the yuan currency. That considering Beijing has alternative means to maintain control over flows and actions by major state-owned banks as well. In any case, at $3.16 trillion, they're still comfortably holding the world's largest forex reserves - nearly three times more than Japan which is the second-largest.