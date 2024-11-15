- All China Oct New Home Prices: -5.9% YoY (Sept -5.8%)
- All China Oct New Home Prices: -0.5% MoM (Sept -0.7%)
Regionally:
- China Oct Shenzhen New Home Prices: -8.1% YoY (Sept -8.6%)
- China Oct Shenzhen New Home Prices: +0.1% MoM (Sept -1.0%)
- China Oct Guangzhou New Home Prices: -10.4% YoY (Sept -10.3%)
- China Oct Guangzhou New Home Prices: -0.7% MoM (Sept -0.9%)
- China Oct Shanghai New Home Prices: +5.0% YoY (Sept +4.9%)
- China Oct Shanghai New Home Prices: +0.3% MoM (Sept +0.6%)
- China Oct Beijing New Home Prices: -4.9% YoY (Sept -4.6%)
- China Oct Beijing New Home Prices: -0.7% MoM (Sept -0.7%)