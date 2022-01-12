Nikkei with the news report:
- China's Huawei Technologies is aggressively ramping up its chip packaging capabilities after the cut off Huawei's access to advanced U.S. chipmaking technologies in 2019
- (Chip packaging refers to the final step in semiconductor manufacturing before they are mounted onto print circuit boards and assembled into electronic devices. Compared to the manufacture of chips themselves, less of the relevant technology is controlled by American companies.)
- One example of Huawei's new focus is a recent collaboration with Quliang Electronics, a little-known chip packaging and testing supplier based in Fujian Province.
- Quliang is rapidly expanding its production capacity
Here is the link to the Nikkei piece for further info.