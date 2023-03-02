China's human resources minister Wang Xiaoping painting an encouraging picture ahead of the National Congress beginning Sunday,

  • job market stable and better than expected in January and February
  • employment will continue to pick up and remain stable this year
  • but there is still pressure on employment and the structural conflict between difficulty of recruitment and finding jobs remains
  • China is expected to add 16.62 mln urban workforce this year, pressure on total employment is still relatively high
