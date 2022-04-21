The info comes via S&P, link. (may be gated)
In brief:
- March imports from Russia, the second-largest supplier, were down 14.1% from a year ago, leading to a near 11% drop in Russian deliveries to 1.55 million b/d in Q1.
- The decline in Russian crude inflows exceeded the 8.1% year-on-year reduction in China's total crude imports during the same period. The trend is likely to persist amid trade uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, coupled with weak domestic demand and lower margins.
- "Cheap Russian crudes are very attractive, but we prefer to take the barrels on a DES basis due to lower shipping risk," a source with an independent refinery, which has recently taken an ESPO cargo, said.
Coal imports rose: