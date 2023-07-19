China's Industry Ministry statement:

China's industrial sector faces difficulties and challenges such as insufficient demand and declining revenues

Will formulate plans to stabilise growth of 10 sectors including auto and steel

Earlier from China today, finance ministry data:

China's fiscal revenues grew 13.3% in the first six months of 2023 y/y

from +14.9% rise in the first five months

In June alone, fiscal revenue rose 5.6% y/y, slowing sharply from a 32.7% jump in May, according to Reuters calculations based on the ministry's data

Fiscal spending rose 3.9% in the January-June period

from +5.8% in the first five months

A spokesman at the ministry press conference on the data said that China will guide local governments to speed up issuance of special bonds.