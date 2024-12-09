China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) statement on the inflation data:

In November, policy measures boosted industrial demand, reversing the PPI's month-on-month decline and narrowing its year-on-year drop.

China's November CPI year-on-year increase hits a five-month low, PPI year-on-year decline smallest in three months.

In November, core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, continued to rise, with a 0.3% year-on-year increase, up by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month.

In November, influenced by higher temperatures and a decline in travel demand, the national CPI decreased month-on-month but saw a slight year-on-year increase.

Department of applying lipstick to a pig. The numbers were poor: