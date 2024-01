Info via Bloomberg

Restricting the short sale of stock is a short-term band-aid approach. It will provide some support for Chinese share markets though (as I say, short-term).

CITIC is the largest state-owned securities broker.

Its stopped lending shares to individual investors

Its raised margin requirements for institutional clients after "window guidance" from regulators

Shanghai Composite update:

Another step to prop up the market from China's authorities.

