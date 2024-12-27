China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology predicts a 5.7% year-on-year growth in industrial output for the January to December period.

Which seems optimistic based on the data today and prior for 2024:

More:

  • is committed to ensuring steady growth in the industrial economy.
  • plans to boost efforts to roll out large-scale equipment upgrades and encourage trade-in programs for consumer goods.
  • aims to build a supply chain that is both self-reliant and easily manageable.
  • intends to create a system to ensure a stable and reasonable level of investment in the manufacturing sector.
china gasoiline