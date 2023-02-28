I posted earlier on the NPC:

On Saturday the annual meeting of China's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, begins in Beijing.

Then on Sunday the headline event follows. The sitting of the National People's Congress.

Premier Li Keqiang is expected to deliver the government work report. This will include the 2023 economic growth targets, as well as fiscal budget and policy support for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic

---

As an aside, Premier Li's term concludes after this. He has been President Xi Jinping's #1 offsider (and therefore China's second top official after President Xi) for a decade. The new cabinet will be led by his replacement, Li Qiang, who is much closer to Xi.

Li Qiang