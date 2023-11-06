This is via an opinion piece from Reuters, saying the support for 'national team' buying of stocks (intervention to prop up the market) is only tepid.

Reuters says:

  • More than 1,100 companies led by battery giant CATL have responded by spending $9 bln buying back shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen so far this year
  • Yet that’s only a tepid increase from 2022 when firms spent about 60 billion yuan on share buybacks

Despite the increase Reuters says that "Corporate support looks half-hearted".

---

It's a tricky argument to make given the increase though.

