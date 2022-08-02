If you've been hiding under a rock the latest from Asia is:

China is having a tantrum over the visit, not approving of visits from one democracy to another. China is conducting military drills around Taiwan as a response. While there is no direct threat to commercial shipping there is a risk of disruption to commerce.

The Taiwan Strait is a hugely busy shipping route, to and from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan of course. Data sources show around half of container ships use the passage each year.

While other routes can be found, there is still a disruption risk to supply chains, with perhaps a ripple through to inflation impacts.

Taiwan Straits

As a side note, the risks are posed to commerce to and from China as well as other countries. The Chinese Communist Party puts its own petulant interests ahead of the people of China just trying to get on with their business and lives though.