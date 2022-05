China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) says it has intensified "realistic combat" exercises in the East China Sea.

more than 10 drills, including close-in gun defence, main gun attack on the sea, tracking and surveillance, damage control, and search and rescue operations

Info comes via the South China Morning Post (may be gated). The Post says the exercises were launched in response to a visit to the island by a bipartisan group of American lawmakers.