China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says that Q2 growth will be significantly faster than in Q1.
These folks are eyeing the stimulus that has already been announced:
- PBOC 1 year MLF rate cut to 2.65% (prior 2.75%), as widely expected
- ICYMI - People's Bank of China rate cut overnight (that's two rate cuts in one day)
- China cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Wednesday, the 6th cut this year
And more that is to come:
- China reportedly considering broad stimulus package to bolster economic support
- China has been holding 'urgent' meeting with business leaders on boosting growth
Earlier we had some economic data, a series of misses:
However, this is the data point that'll be sending chills through the Politburo: