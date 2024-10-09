China's new yuan loans likely surged in September as stimulus ramps up

A Reuters poll suggests that China's new yuan loans jumped to 1.87 trillion yuan ($264.75 billion) in September, more than doubling August’s total, as the central bank ramps up stimulus to boost the struggling economy.

Despite this increase, the figure falls short of last year's September loans.

In an effort to meet its growth target of around 5%, China's government has unveiled its most aggressive monetary stimulus since the pandemic and is expected to announce further fiscal measures this Saturday.