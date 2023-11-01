China's October Caixin Manufacturing PMI comes in, back in contraction, at 49.5

50.8 expected, prior was 50.6

China has two primary Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys - the official PMI released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Caixin China PMI published by the media company Caixin and research firm Markit / S&P Global.

We got the official from the NBS yesterday: