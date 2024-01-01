Later today we get the latest manufacturing PMI from China, the Caixin/S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for December 2023:

due at 0145 GMT, which is 2045 US Eastern time

expected 50.4, prior 50.7

Over the weekend the Chinese government official PMIs, from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), were published, with manufacturing a huge disappointment:

On some of the key subindexes:

new orders sub-index at 48.7, contracting for a third month

new export orders index were 45.8 in December, contracting for the ninth straight month

sub-index of factory gate prices was at 47.7, contracting for a third straight month - a further sign of deflation in the economy thsat'll weigh on business profits

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), was a miss. coming in at 50.4, from 50.5 expected, but on the plus side up from November's 50.2.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) summed the data up:

"The current external environment is increasingly complex, severe, and uncertain"

"Some companies in the survey reported that reduced overseas orders and insufficient domestic effective demand are the main difficulties faced by the companies"

Weak demand, both on- and off-shore, are weighing on China's economic recovery.

China's leader Xi Jinping spoke over the weekend, making positive noises but lacking detail:

