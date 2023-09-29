ICYMI, China is out on holiday today and all of next week. If you've been waiting on the People's Bank of China CNY reference rate I probably should have mentioned this earlier - none today or next week.

We will be getting the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) official PMIs on Saturday though:

As you can see, improvement is expected. Via ING:

manufacturing activity contracted for five consecutive months between March and August

Recently released data on Chinese industrial profits showed a rise after five consecutive contractions, which might signal that the economy has stabilised to a certain extent.

We believe that the official manufacturing PMI for September will show a slight expansion reading of 50.2. With the improvement in recent activity data including retail sales, the non-manufacturing PMI may also increase slightly to 51.3.

Improvement will be very welcome indeed.