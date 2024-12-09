Will implement more proactive fiscal policy and moderately loose monetary policy

monetary policy To enrich and improve policy toolbox

Must expand domestic demand in all directions

Must vigorously boost consumption

To expand opening up to the outside world, stabilise foreign trade and investment

Will step up "unconventional" counter-cyclical adjustments

Will enhance support to improve people's livelihoods

To stablise property and stock markets

The big change here is that China says that it will shift towards a "moderately loose" monetary policy. That's a signal that they will go even bigger on easing measures going into next year.

That is giving a bit of life into Chinese assets, with the Hang Seng now turning losses into gains after domestic markets have closed. In turn, AUD/USD has also nudged up from around 0.6385 earlier to 0.6405 currently.

It's a notable change on the part of Beijing as they are working rather desperately to try and revive domestic demand conditions. But again, this is all high level commentary and further easing on the part of the PBOC is well expected. The question for a while now has been how much fiscal support can the government really deliver in tandem. And that remains to be seen still.