China's Powerlong Real Estate has defaulted.

The firm warned on Wednesday its cash on hand and bank deposits was not enough to make existing and future debt payment.

has not made an interest payment of $15.9 million under 5.95% senior notes due April 2025 (notes are listed on the Singapore Exchange)

Powerlong's interest became due and payable on October 30, and it had a 30 day grace period to make the payment

It hasn't paid and has thus defaulted

Powerlong is the latest Chinese property developer to default.