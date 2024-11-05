China's Premier Li Qiang is addressing an Import Expo in Shanghai.
- Must build a stronger consensus for opening up
- China will upgrade free trade zones
- China will explore free trade and investment agreements with other countries
- China will continue to open telecommunications, internet, healthcare, and other sectors for investment
- China stands ready to work with all sides to enhance coordination and collaboration
- Many positive developments in China's economy indicate a favourable outlook
- China has both fiscal and monetary tools at its disposal
- Confident of meeting this year’s growth target
- Optimistic about economic prospects in the coming years
- China can increase counter-cyclical adjustment
Optimistic comments should, on the face of them, support China-prozy trades ate the margin.