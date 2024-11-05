China's Premier Li Qiang is addressing an Import Expo in Shanghai.

Must build a stronger consensus for opening up

China will upgrade free trade zones

China will explore free trade and investment agreements with other countries

China will continue to open telecommunications, internet, healthcare, and other sectors for investment

China stands ready to work with all sides to enhance coordination and collaboration

Many positive developments in China's economy indicate a favourable outlook

China has both fiscal and monetary tools at its disposal

Confident of meeting this year’s growth target

Optimistic about economic prospects in the coming years

China can increase counter-cyclical adjustment

China Premier Li Qiang

Optimistic comments should, on the face of them, support China-prozy trades ate the margin.