China's Premier Li Qiang is addressing an Import Expo in Shanghai.

  • Must build a stronger consensus for opening up
  • China will upgrade free trade zones
  • China will explore free trade and investment agreements with other countries
  • China will continue to open telecommunications, internet, healthcare, and other sectors for investment
  • China stands ready to work with all sides to enhance coordination and collaboration
  • Many positive developments in China's economy indicate a favourable outlook
  • China has both fiscal and monetary tools at its disposal
  • Confident of meeting this year’s growth target
  • Optimistic about economic prospects in the coming years
  • China can increase counter-cyclical adjustment
China Premier Li Qiang 13 July 2023
Optimistic comments should, on the face of them, support China-prozy trades ate the margin.