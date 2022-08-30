An overnight piece citing statements from Premier Li Keqiang of China.

Via Reuters:

"This year, in response to new challenges, we decisively launched a package of policies and follow-up policies to stabilise the economy, with the strength exceeding 2020," Li was quoted as saying.

Last week, the cabinet announced 19 new policies, including raising the quota on policy bank financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.4 billion). That was on top of a package of 33 measures unveiled in May.

---

The PBOC have been trimming interest rates alongside.