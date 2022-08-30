An overnight piece citing statements from Premier Li Keqiang of China.
Via Reuters:
- "This year, in response to new challenges, we decisively launched a package of policies and follow-up policies to stabilise the economy, with the strength exceeding 2020," Li was quoted as saying.
- Last week, the cabinet announced 19 new policies, including raising the quota on policy bank financing tools by 300 billion yuan ($43.4 billion). That was on top of a package of 33 measures unveiled in May.
---
The PBOC have been trimming interest rates alongside.