China's Premier, Li Qiang, spoke at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos on Tuesday.
He let the cat out of the bag on the data due from China today, saying China's economy grew 5.2% in 2023.
The data is due for release later today:
More:
- said the growth was achieved "not by introducing long-term risks as a sacrifice to short-term gain," was achieved by "internal development dynamics"
- "global demand is still insufficient, and the market is one of the resources that is most lacking. China's market is vast"