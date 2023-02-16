China's President Xi speaking, bullish comments reported via Chinese state media:
- willing to share ultra-large-scale markets, complete industrial systems and advanced technologies with central Asian countries, according to state media
- seeks to deepen pragmatic cooperation, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results with central Asian countries
- to promote high-quality regional economic development and build a closer China-central Asia community with a shared future
- deepening industrial & investment cooperation between China and the five central Asian countries will maintain the stability of regional supply chains