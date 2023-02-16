China's President Xi speaking, bullish comments reported via Chinese state media:

  • willing to share ultra-large-scale markets, complete industrial systems and advanced technologies with central Asian countries, according to state media
  • seeks to deepen pragmatic cooperation, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results with central Asian countries
  • to promote high-quality regional economic development and build a closer China-central Asia community with a shared future
  • deepening industrial & investment cooperation between China and the five central Asian countries will maintain the stability of regional supply chains
This plenum is the biggest meeting in China all year, runs Monday to Thursday (November 8 to 11).