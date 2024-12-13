Wall Street Journal (gated) reporting.

In recent days, Beijing has launched

a regulatory probe into U.S. semiconductor champion Nvidia,

threatened to blacklist a prominent American apparel maker,

blocked the export of critical minerals to the U.S.

squeezed the supply chain for drones

offering clues into how non-tariff measures are likely to dominate China’s tool kit.

***

Meanwhile, China stocks are lower just after the opn:

CSI 500 down 1% intraday

Chinext down 1%

Shenzen down over 1%