Wall Street Journal (gated) reporting.
In recent days, Beijing has launched
- a regulatory probe into U.S. semiconductor champion Nvidia,
- threatened to blacklist a prominent American apparel maker,
- blocked the export of critical minerals to the U.S.
- squeezed the supply chain for drones
offering clues into how non-tariff measures are likely to dominate China’s tool kit.
***
Meanwhile, China stocks are lower just after the opn:
- CSI 500 down 1% intraday
- Chinext down 1%
- Shenzen down over 1%