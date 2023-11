Vehicle sales in China continue to perform strongly.

October vehicle sales were up 13.8% y/y (from September's +9.5%)

YTD (January - October) vehicle sales were up 9.1% y/y (from January - September +4.6%)

New Energy Vehicles (NEV) sales knocked it out of the park with a 33.5% y/y rsie in October

YTD +37.8% y/y

Little evidence of sloppy demand in this segment