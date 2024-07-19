China's senior party official for economic affairs:

China's economic recovery is not strong enough

Need to implement macro policies more effectively

Should speed up the issuance and use of special bonds

Should give full play to the role of fiscal funds in leveraging economic growth and structural adjustment

Monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, accurate and effective

Maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity

Should increase policy support so that enterprises and consumers tangibly benefit

Make good use of funds from ultra-long term special bonds

Should increase residents' property income through multiple channels

Will improve the long-term expansion of consumption

Will improve the mechanism for promoting high-quality full employment

More now from China. While again lacking in detail these comments seem a little more targeted.