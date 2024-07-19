China's senior party official for economic affairs:

  • China's economic recovery is not strong enough
  • Need to implement macro policies more effectively
  • Should speed up the issuance and use of special bonds
  • Should give full play to the role of fiscal funds in leveraging economic growth and structural adjustment
  • Monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, accurate and effective
  • Maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity
  • Should increase policy support so that enterprises and consumers tangibly benefit
  • Make good use of funds from ultra-long term special bonds
  • Should increase residents' property income through multiple channels
  • Will improve the long-term expansion of consumption
  • Will improve the mechanism for promoting high-quality full employment

More now from China. While again lacking in detail these comments seem a little more targeted.

china face