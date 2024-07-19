China's senior party official for economic affairs:
- China's economic recovery is not strong enough
- Need to implement macro policies more effectively
- Should speed up the issuance and use of special bonds
- Should give full play to the role of fiscal funds in leveraging economic growth and structural adjustment
- Monetary policy should be flexible, moderate, accurate and effective
- Maintain reasonable and abundant liquidity
- Should increase policy support so that enterprises and consumers tangibly benefit
- Make good use of funds from ultra-long term special bonds
- Should increase residents' property income through multiple channels
- Will improve the long-term expansion of consumption
- Will improve the mechanism for promoting high-quality full employment
More now from China. While again lacking in detail these comments seem a little more targeted.