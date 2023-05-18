Responses continue to the lacklustre Chinese data released Tuesday:

The via analysts at Macquarie:

China’s reopening recovery appears to be faltering, which “has broader implications for the global economy”

“People have doubts about the sustainability of the U.S.’s recovery and fear that the U.S. could go into a recession. There are also doubts about Europe, albeit to a lesser extent. So people were still hoping China could carry the torch for the global recovery, and help mitigate the extent of any global downturn”

But now

“people may fear that every major center of the global economy is set to slowdown and any global downturn may be more pronounced”

“a complex of worries around China’s recovery has gripped traders in recent days”

Optimism on recovery has clearly faded in China. The negative turn in sentiment toward China