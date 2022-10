The People's Daily in China says the country must not waver from its zero COVID policy.

Says that the policy is sustainable

Says that the policy is essential for stabilising the economy

The 5 yearly Congress is coming up from the 16th, Xi is expected to cement a third term. Maybe he'll loosen up a bit after this? Dunno. I've seen pundits tipping zero COVID policy through until March 2023 at the earliest. Its taking a toll on China's economy despite what people's Daily is spouting.