The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the country's 'State Planner'.

Approved 144 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 1.28 trln yuan in January – November

Approved 14 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 200.2 bln yuan in November

A spokesperson for the NDRC says:

Issuance of China's local govt special bonds have been generally completed as of end-November

Will further promote the efficiency and effectiveness of investment, improve stable growth of consumption

Stimulus is not as much as markets were hoping for but it is still stimulus