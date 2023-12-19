The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the country's 'State Planner'.
- Approved 144 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 1.28 trln yuan in January – November
- Approved 14 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 200.2 bln yuan in November
A spokesperson for the NDRC says:
- Issuance of China's local govt special bonds have been generally completed as of end-November
- Will further promote the efficiency and effectiveness of investment, improve stable growth of consumption
Stimulus is not as much as markets were hoping for but it is still stimulus