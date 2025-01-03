The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the state planner.

An official says:

Will sharply increase funding from ultra-long treasury bonds this year to support "two new" programs.

Says expects consumption to maintain steady growth in 2025.

Says China's economy is facing many new difficulties and challenges in 2025.

There is ample room for macro policies in 2025.

Fully confident in achieving continued economic recovery in 2025.

The 2025 economic growth target will consider both needs and possibilities, as well as medium- and long-term plans.

China's state planner vice head says it has allocated 100 billion yuan in 2025 for two "new" and two "major" projects in advance.

Chinese equities are finding some support on the comments from China so far today

