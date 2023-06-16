The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

Says it

will speed up implementation of key projects, push forward major infrastructure projects in energy, water and transport.

Also announces:

approved 14 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 288.8 billion yuan (circa US$40 billion) in May

In January-May, it approved 70 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 667.2 billion yuan

China is announcing a boost to the economy all over the place, the NDRC says it wants to boost consumption.