The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.

Says it

  • will speed up implementation of key projects, push forward major infrastructure projects in energy, water and transport.

Also announces:

  • approved 14 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 288.8 billion yuan (circa US$40 billion) in May
  • In January-May, it approved 70 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 667.2 billion yuan

China is announcing a boost to the economy all over the place, the NDRC says it wants to boost consumption.