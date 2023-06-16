The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is the 'state planner'.
Says it
- will speed up implementation of key projects, push forward major infrastructure projects in energy, water and transport.
Also announces:
- approved 14 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 288.8 billion yuan (circa US$40 billion) in May
- In January-May, it approved 70 fixed-asset investment projects worth a total of 667.2 billion yuan
China is announcing a boost to the economy all over the place, the NDRC says it wants to boost consumption.