China's National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC):

This year, we will increase efforts and expand the scope to implement two new policies.

We will continue to support the updating of industrial energy equipment, energy and power, transportation, logistics, environmental infrastructure, education and cultural tourism, medical care, and the updating of old elevators.

To reduce the financing costs for business entities in equipment updates, the number of types of household appliances eligible for recycling subsidies will increase from 8 last year to 12 by 2025, with a maximum subsidy of 20% of the sales price for each item.

There will be continued strong support for the replacement of consumer goods and the trade-in of electric bicycles.

NDRC with some more incremental stimmy efforts.