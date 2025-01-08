China's National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC):
- This year, we will increase efforts and expand the scope to implement two new policies.
- We will continue to support the updating of industrial energy equipment, energy and power, transportation, logistics, environmental infrastructure, education and cultural tourism, medical care, and the updating of old elevators.
- To reduce the financing costs for business entities in equipment updates, the number of types of household appliances eligible for recycling subsidies will increase from 8 last year to 12 by 2025, with a maximum subsidy of 20% of the sales price for each item.
- There will be continued strong support for the replacement of consumer goods and the trade-in of electric bicycles.
NDRC with some more incremental stimmy efforts.