The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is China's state planner.

The state-run People's Daily reported on Friday that the NDRC will boost credit support for projects with private investment.

The background to this is that public investment has outpacing slow private investment by a big margin. According to official data private sector fixed-asset investment only grew 0.6% during January-March from a year earlier while state sector investment jumped 10.0%

Info comes via Reuters report.