The National Development and Reform Commission of the People's Republic of China (NDRC) is China's state planner.
- The state-run People's Daily reported on Friday that the NDRC will boost credit support for projects with private investment.
- The background to this is that public investment has outpacing slow private investment by a big margin. According to official data private sector fixed-asset investment only grew 0.6% during January-March from a year earlier while state sector investment jumped 10.0%
Info comes via Reuters report.