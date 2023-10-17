Five Eyes intelligence partners are holding a public summit in California.

Five eyes are the intelligence organisations of the US, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation director-general Mike Burgess:

"We recognise nations will spy, we recognise nations will seek strategic advantage. "But what we're talking about here, this is behaviour that goes beyond traditional espionage. The Chinese government are engaged in the most sustained, sophisticated and scaled theft of intellectual property and expertise in human history."

FBI director Christopher Wray says the Chinese Communist Party is the

"number one threat to innovation", arguing it had made economic espionage "a central component of its national strategy".

