This just continues to reaffirm which side China is on and it also exemplifies that when they do pledge their support, they really do mean business - quite literally. In the first two months of the year, China's exports to Russia jumped by 19.8% to $15 billion while imports from Russia surged by 31.3% to just under $19 billion.

For some context, China recorded shrinking demand from markets elsewhere according to the trade data earlier. So, helping out a friend in need is a win-win scenario for Xi in this case.