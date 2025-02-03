Trump said he would be talking to China in the next 24 hours but it doesn't look like there is much scope for those tariffs to be released.

China UN envoy:

China firmly opposed to 'unwarranted increase' in tariffs by Trump

Beijing may be forced to take counter measures

US should look at its own problem with fentanyl rather than shifting the blame to others

Smear campaign on the US on belt-and-road is totally groundless

US and China can work together on many things

Surely China has been gearing up for this for awhile.