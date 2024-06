China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) May data:

vehicle sales +11% m/m (prior -9.4%)

but -1.9% y/y (prior -5.7%)

Reasons for the m/m climb cited Government subsidies for replacing old cars with new ones:

7,000 yuan for updating fuel cars

10,000 yuan for new energy vehicles (NEVs)

Much more detail here if you are interested.

