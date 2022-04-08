Hu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while chairing a symposium on employment.

stability of employment should be placed in a more prominent position

He also underscored the importance of efforts to strengthen the study of the employment situation, propose new suggestions in response to new changes, and hear opinions from research institutions, enterprises and other areas, so as to contribute more to the stability of employment.

China's stimulus efforts will be ongoing, this is another sign of this. We have reports on the Shanghai lockdown as cases mount and the damage being done to China's economy (and, in turn, global supply chains and economies).

Earlier: