China's Vice President Han Zheng met soon to be VP Vance in Washington, according to state media:
- Han says he is willing to work with the US to promote stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations.
- says US-China shared interests and cooperation potential remain vast despite disagreements; dialogue and consultation can be strengthened.
- says economic and trade relations are important issues of common concern.
Han Zheng met with US business representatives and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
- Musk says Tesla is willing to deepen investment and cooperation in China.
- Han welcomes Tesla and other US companies to invest in China.
Xinhua report.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited to the inauguration by Trump, has sent Han in his place.