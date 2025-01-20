China's Vice President Han Zheng met soon to be VP Vance in Washington, according to state media:

Han says he is willing to work with the US to promote stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US relations.

says US-China shared interests and cooperation potential remain vast despite disagreements; dialogue and consultation can be strengthened.

says economic and trade relations are important issues of common concern.

Han Zheng met with US business representatives and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Musk says Tesla is willing to deepen investment and cooperation in China.

Han welcomes Tesla and other US companies to invest in China.

Xinhua report.

Chinese President Xi Jinping was invited to the inauguration by Trump, has sent Han in his place.