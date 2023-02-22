China's Wang is on the wires after his meeting with President Putin:



Perhaps most notably (well, it's certainly the headline the squawks were keenest on).. "We Are Ready To Deepen Strategic Cooperation With Russia"

Headlines -

OUR RELATIONS WILL NOT SUCCUMB TO PRESSURE FROM THIRD COUNTRIES

WE ARE READY TO DEEPEN STRATEGIC COOPERATION WITH RUSSIA

OUR RELATIONS ARE NOT DIRECTED AT ANY THIRD COUNTRY

OTHER COUNTRIES CANNOT PUT PRESSURE ON OUR RELATIONS

