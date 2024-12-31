Xinhua with the info (via Reuters headlines):

China's President Xi and Russia's Putin exchange New Year greetings

Xi, to Putin: China and Russia always move forward hand in hand along the right path of non-alliance, non-confrontation, and not targeting any third party

Xi, to Putin: China-Russia political mutual trust and strategic coordination are continuously marching to a higher level under the strategic guidance of the two leaders

Xi, to Putin: China and Russia support each bother's role as chair of BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, contributing significantly to solidarity and cooperation among the Global South.