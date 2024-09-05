China's President Xi, speaking at the China-Africa Summit:
- China will train African governance personnel and invite 1,000 African party members to visit China for dialogue.
- China is willing to unilaterally expand market access.
- China is willing to sign a trade cooperation framework agreement with African countries to provide long-term stability to trade relations.
- China is willing to create a supply chain expansion circle with Africa and promote the ability of African SMEs to enrich themselves.
- China will establish 24 digital model projects to promote technological revolution in Africa.
- China is willing to establish 30 infrastructure connectivity projects in Africa and promote high-quality Belt and Road projects.
- China is willing to provide help towards establishing an African free trade zone.
- China is willing to release a joint statement with Africa under the Global Development Initiative, involving 1,000 projects.
- China is willing to establish the China-Africa Hospital League, establish a joint medical center, and launch 20 medical and sanitary projects with Africa.
- China is willing to give all possible help towards fighting epidemics in Africa.
- China will provide 1 billion yuan of emergency food assistance to Africa.
- China will establish 500 charitable projects in Africa.
- China will establish a China-Africa platform for the peaceful use of nuclear energy.
- China is willing to establish 30 new energy projects in Africa.
- China will provide 1 billion yuan in military aid to Africa.
- China will launch China-Africa joint military drills and patrols.
- China will jointly uphold the safety of personnel and projects in Africa.
- In the next 3 years, the Chinese government is willing to provide 360 billion yuan in financial assistance towards this.
- China will provide a new opportunity for Africa to achieve its dream of modernization, stating, "On the road to modernization, not one country can be left behind."