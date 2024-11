China's Xi Jinping congratulates Trump on election victory

hopes that the two sides will respect each other, coexist peacefully and achieve win-win cooperation

both sides should strengthen dialogue

US-China cooperation is a long-term goal

Urges China, US to properly manage differences

These two will be at it hammer and tongs soon enough.