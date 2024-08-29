- China's Xi meets with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan in Beijing.
- China's Xi, in meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan: In this changing and turbulent world countries need solidarity and coordination, not exclusion or regress.
- China's Xi, in meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan: China is committed to a stable relationship based on win-win cooperation.
- China's Xi, in meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan: In my statements on various occasions and my meetings with successive U.S. presidents, I have always expressed this view.
- China's Xi, in meeting with U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan: Hope U.S. will see Chinese development as 'possibility not a challenge' and work to get along.
- Beijing- U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan, in meeting with China's Xi: President Biden is committed to managing this relationship and to make sure competition does not lead to conflict.
- Beijing- U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan, in meeting with China's Xi: We are committed to maintaining high-level diplomacy.
- Beijing- U.S. National Security Adviser Sullivan, in meeting with China's Xi: Biden looks forward to engaging with you in the coming weeks.
- China's Xi in meeting with US National Security Advisor: As two major countries, China and the US should be responsible to history, people, and the world.
- China's Xi in meeting with US National Security Advisor: China and US should become a source of stability for world peace and a propeller for common development.
- China's Xi in meeting with US National Security Advisor: China's commitment to the stable, sound, and sustainable development of China-US relations remains unchanged