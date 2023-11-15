Xinhua is a Chinese Communist Party State media outlet, reporting comments from Xi after meeting with US President Biden:

Hopes the two countries can be partners, respect each other, coexist peacefully

We must not let differences become a chasm

Both sides should have more dialogue, discuss more, handle differences calmly

Both sides should promote mutually beneficial cooperation in fields including economy, trade, agriculture, climate change, artificial intelligence

China, US should set an example of coordination, cooperation between major world powers on international, regional issues

US should stop arming Taiwan, support China's peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan

Hopes US will lift its unilateral sanctions, provide fair and just environment for Chinese companies

Bolding is mine. Many of the other comments read as mere fluff.