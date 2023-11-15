Xinhua is a Chinese Communist Party State media outlet, reporting comments from Xi after meeting with US President Biden:
- Hopes the two countries can be partners, respect each other, coexist peacefully
- We must not let differences become a chasm
- Both sides should have more dialogue, discuss more, handle differences calmly
- Both sides should promote mutually beneficial cooperation in fields including economy, trade, agriculture, climate change, artificial intelligence
- China, US should set an example of coordination, cooperation between major world powers on international, regional issues
- US should stop arming Taiwan, support China's peaceful 'reunification' with Taiwan
- Hopes US will lift its unilateral sanctions, provide fair and just environment for Chinese companies
Bolding is mine. Many of the other comments read as mere fluff.